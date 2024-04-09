 Iranian conservationists advocating for cheetahs released from jail - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Iranian conservationists advocating for cheetahs released from jail

AP |
Apr 09, 2024 03:19 PM IST

They were among more than 2,000 prisoners granted amnesty on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Iran has released two conservationists who worked to save the endangered Asiatic cheetah before spending five years in prison on espionage charges, local media reported on Tuesday.

The two conservationists worked to save the endangered Asiatic cheetah before spending five years in prison. (File)(PTI)
The two conservationists worked to save the endangered Asiatic cheetah before spending five years in prison. (File)(PTI)

A report by the Tehran newspaper Etemad said authorities had released Niloufar Bayani and Houman Jowkar on Monday night, who were part of a group of five activists convicted in 2019. They were among more than 2,000 prisoners granted amnesty on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The United Nations Environment Program welcomed the release of Bayani and Jowkar, who are members of the nonprofit Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation. Etemad said their colleagues Sepideh Kashani and Taher Ghadirain were also on the amnesty list. Authorities released Sam Rajabi, another member of the group, in 2023.

The conservationists were arrested in 2018, along with Kavous Seyed-Emami, the 64-year-old founder of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation. Seyed-Emami, an Iranian-Canadian dual citizen, died while awaiting trial under disputed circumstances.

Bayani was sentenced to a 10-year prison term in 2019, while the others received six-to-eight-year terms on espionage charges, which were internationally criticized.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Environment News / Iranian conservationists advocating for cheetahs released from jail
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On