NGT directs Telangana PCB to recover ₹1.55 cr from pharma firms for pollution
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) to recover ₹1.55 crore penalty from pharmaceutical companies for causing pollution in the state.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the state PCB to recover the assessed compensation and take coercive measures for default in payment, including closure till compliance is made.
The NGT passed the order after a committee recommended to impose environmental compensation for one year for all pharma formulation industries and six months to Shri Kartikeya Pharma which is engaged in Ayurvedic Ashwagandha extraction, as the pollution load is less.
"In view of the fact that the industrial area in question is a polluted area and the industries in question are 'red category' industries, strict vigilance is required to be maintained for upholding the environmental norms," the bench said.
The green panel asked Telangana state pollution control board to enforce the principle of 'Polluter Pays' in respect of the units which have been found to be violating the environmental norms.
The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by advocate Sravan Kumar alleging pollution caused by the pharmaceutical companies at TSIIC SEZ in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district.
According to the plea these pharma companies are not complying with the pollution laws.
The plea claimed that the companies are not properly maintaining the Effluent Treatment Systems and sought setting aside of approvals granted to them for violating causing severe pollution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shift to renewable energy eases key environmental burdens, EU says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers offer guide to improve ecological perceptions in Indian ocean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greenhouse gas, pollution cause regional impacts on extreme fire weather: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global temperatures in 2020 among highest on record: WMO report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 lockdown impact on urban air quality smaller than believed: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic pens covered under Plastic Waste Management Rules, says NGT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Fog and slow winds aid Delhi’s deteriorating air quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Birding is New York’s latest hobby amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: New York pop-up store stocks satirical takes on plastic waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Heavy rain takes Mumbai past July average already
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks climate crisis concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Mumbai sees second consecutive day of heavy rains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Covid-19 aggravates India’s biomedical waste crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Madagascar banking on ‘green gold’ to take on coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox