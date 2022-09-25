PM Modi’s appeal during Mann Ki Baat show: ‘Buy khadi, break all records’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat’s 93rd edition was broadcasted on Sunday. Environment was a major focus of the PM's talk during the show. He started the episode by mentioning the recently brought Namibian cheetahs, currently lodged in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh - an event important for the country as it marks the arrival of cheetahs after 70 years of their extinction from India.

Speaking further during the address, the prime minister also mentioned the environmental challenges ahead of us that need collective efforts to tackle them. He appealed to the people that eco-friendly non-plastic bags made from cotton, banana fibre should be used as an alternative to plastic bags as they are biodegradable in nature.

It is notable that in July, the country banned the use of single-use plastic bags in an effort to reduce plastic usage. Plastics are difficult to recycle and most of them end up in landfills where they take over 1,000 years to decompose.

PM Modi who has been vocal about eliminating plastic usage for a while now reiterated the importance of acting on this environmental polluter. He also said that with the traditional bags back in ‘trend,’ people should ‘break’ records to buy Khadi and handloom products and also emphasised on buying handicrafts in a bid to empower local communities.

Further, the prime minister spoke about the threat to marine life due to pollution and climate change. Highlighting people’s coastal cleaning efforts through ‘Swacch Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ (clean coast, safe sea) campaign, he noted that littering the beaches is a continuous challenge which needs our constant attention and monitoring in order to safeguard marine eco systems.

