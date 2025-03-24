Temperatures likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over NW India in next 2 days: IMD

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India in the next two days, followed by a minor fall thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. People protect themselves from the heat in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

A fresh western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Monday night, but it is unlikely to have much impact on the temperatures over the plains, meteorologists said, adding that temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius in the next four days.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, is likely over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region from March 25-27, over Himachal Pradesh from March 25-27 and over Uttarakhand from March 26-27. Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on March 26, the IMD said.

“Conditions are very dry. A western disturbance is approaching but its impact will be limited to the hills. Due to cloudless skies and direct sunshine, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to go up over northwest India, especially the plains. Winds are also expected to turn southwesterly. We cannot expect much of a fall in temperatures after the WD passes. There may be a very minor fall after March 27,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, said.

“The maximum temperatures over Delhi and surrounding areas are also expected to reach late 30s,” he said.

A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to north Kerala across interior Maharashtra, and interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph), is likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry, Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Karnataka on March 25, and over Kerala and Mahe till March 27.

Thunderstorms activity with winds gusting to 30-50 kmph are likely to continue over many parts of peninsular India on March 25, the IMD said.

Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) in some places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, above normal (3.1°C-5°C) at many places over west Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, above normal (1.6°C to 3°C) at a few places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and at isolated places over east Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam.