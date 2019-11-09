2020 Met Gala theme announced, actors Meryl Streep and Emma Stone to co-host.

fashion-and-trends

The 2020 Met Gala may be the closest we’ll ever come to getting a Miranda Priestly aka The Devil Wears Prada moment at the red carpet of this much-awaited annual event.

Actor Meryl Streep has been named co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s (MoMA) Costume Institute. The Oscar-winning actor who played fashion editor Miranda Priestly in the movie The Devil Wears Prada, was said to be a thinly-veiled fictional version of Vogue editor and fashionista Anna Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada still//Meryl Streep at Venice Film Festival ( YouTube//AP )

Anna Wintour has selected Streep as a co-chair along with composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and fellow Oscar-winner Emma Stone. Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere rounds out the group.

The gala’s theme is About Time: Fashion and Duration, which the museum described as a meditation on the ephemeral nature of fashion. The Met Gala 2020 shall take place on May 4, and will launch the spring exhibit. The show, as always, is curated by Andrew Bolton.

The attendees are requested to “explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present and future” by utilizing Henri Bergson’s concept of la duree. Virginia Woolf will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ with quotes from her time-based books including Orlando, Mrs. Dalloway and To the Lighthouse appearing throughout the exhibition, according to a release from Met Gala.

The gala will use a timeline of monochromatic black ensembles to chronicle “the progressive timescale of modernity” and demonstrate “the fast, fleeting rhythm of fashion”. The exhibition will conclude with a section on the future of fashion.

The 2019 theme of the gala was Camp: Notes on Fashion and saw a plethora of quirky styles and varied colours make its way onto the Met Gala ‘pink’ carpet.

