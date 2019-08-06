25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Decoding Madhuri Dixit’s looks from the film in its 25th year

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

The iconic Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun hit theatres 25 years ago on August 5, 1994 and went on to break several records and has been considered a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. The film also inspired a book titled 14 Songs, 2 Weddings & A Funeral (2001) along with being a trend-setter of the big fat Indian wedding with family members, extended families and friends in tow.

ALSO READ: A look at the breathtaking jewellery from the movie, as seen on Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha

For most girls growing up in the 90s, however, the film was all about Madhuri’s fashion in the film which has since then been adapted into versions that women have sported at family functions or formal dos. From casuals, to traditional wear, there’s something for everyone from Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! lookbook. Especially her purple embellished saree from the song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, designed by Bollywood fashion designer Anna Singh. The saree cost a whopping Rs 1.5 million back when the film released. It wasn’t just the saree however, that became a talking point. It was also the interesting backless blouse and full sleeves the actress wore along with the popular saree.

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! ( YouTube )

Everyone remembers the cutesy relationship between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s characters. It started with mischief, fun and games, going onto becoming a relationship that still warms our hearts. Here’s a throwback into Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s most-popular and much-loved looks that we’d love to ape even today if possible, or wear a 2019 version of, all for the love of one of the most-talked-about fashion and love stories of Bollywood, onscreen.

1) The purple saree:

If you’ve loved looking admirably at the saree everytime you’ve watched re-runs of the film, you’ve got to own it too. Atleast we could try. From the off-beat colour (not the usual red, yellow or green for a godh-bharai ceremony), to the intricate work to the partially traditional yet quite risque for a family function blouse, to the jewellery, Madhuri Dixit’s look became a reference point for several Indian functions that followed.

2) The red lace dress:

The colour of the dress and her dance in the sunflower field seems to be etched in our minds. It was also the time when Madhuri sported her curly hair with panache and it definitely gave all her female following some hope on even their worst hair days (curly hair is considered the hardest to manage naturally).

3) Red and gold kurta with salwar:

One of the most-popular combinations for a Indian wedding scenario, Madhuri wore this red kurta with gold trimmings along with a red salwar of the same material. Since the kurta was relatively flowy, one could even consider pairing this with a pair of leggings or if it suits your taste, then a pair of palazzos or a long skirt with the kurta to complete the look.

4) Green blouse with an embellished neck and cuffs, paired with a white silk skirt:

While I’m a huge fan of white and gold paired well together, this look had an interesting play of silver which complemented the white flowy skirt well. The bottle green blouse had silver embellishments on the neck, to the likeness of a choker and on the cuffs, in lieu of bangles. The jewellery, however, was gold.

5) Yellow and gold salwar-kameez:

Pair gold well with any colour and you can easily own the look. In the film, Madhuri’s attire was mostly paired with gold trimmings and jewellery to complete her look. In the song, Maayi Ni Maayi, Madhuri Dixit was seen sporting a mustard yellow salwar-kameez with which she wore gold jewellery and kept her hair tied at the back. The kurta had a gold embossed on the kurta which added glam to this overall silk salwar-kameez set.

This throwback might also help you recall the hoops Madhuri wore in one of the scenes at the beginning of the film which was a huge 90s trend, spilling over into the early 2000s. The trend has returned as of last year so it’s a good time to buy a few variants.

With inputs from ANI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 16:16 IST