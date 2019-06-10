5 looks from Shahid Kapoor’s style file

Take 1

Shahid rocked this yellow kurta, which gave off athleisure vibes, with cropped pants from Abhishek Paatni. Those sneakers were on point. Not to forget those uber-cool biker sunglasses!

Take 2

While the striped double-breasted suit from Khanijo looks amazing, the styling was very predictable. A white tee or a white hoodie with the jacket, and sneakers instead of the Oxford shoes could have make it look snazzier.

Take 3

Posing like a pro in a printed shirt with jacket and pants from Pawan Sachdeva, Shahid won in the style stakes. It was equal parts stylish and comfortable

Take 4

Green plus blue plus black make for a cool combination and we like how Shahid styled his blue jacket with a black tee and olive green jogger pants. Those white dad sneakers are a fabulous addition to the outfit too.

Take 5

Giving us a lesson or two about summer suits, Shahid showed that nobody does cool quite like him. The actor embraced colour with elan as he rocked this tailored ensemble. The look was styled with a knitted tee and finished off with a pair of biker sunglasses.

