7 pics to prove Student of the Year 2’s Tara Sutaria is the next style star

Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria’s Instagram is a fashion find. Make sure you’re following her on Instagram to catch a glimpse of her enviable street style and inspirational red carpet-ready looks.

fashion and trends Updated: Apr 13, 2018 08:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Check out how Tara Sutaria, 22, styles her outfits for some fashion inspo. (Instagram/ Tara Sutaria)
Check out how Tara Sutaria, 22, styles her outfits for some fashion inspo. (Instagram/ Tara Sutaria)

If you don’t know the name Tara Sutaria yet, just wait for a couple of months. The 22-year-old is poised to become the breakout star of the newest Student of the Year instalment (aka SOTY 2) thanks to her role opposite actor Tiger Shroff. The Karan Johar film releases on 23 November, 2018.

The promotional swirl surrounding a mega release like this means dashing from one press junket to another and more than a couple red carpets to walk — and we can hardly wait. Tara already has an Instagram account that is a gold mine of styling ideas — and it’s all a little bohemian-infused — and as such, we can expect elegant, sophisticated looks that are très chic from the starlet.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Tara consistently turns to a pair of jeans and a plain top or a cute dress as her main look, but we can’t think of anyone who does dressed-down cocktail-ready looks like her.

So, while we wait for the Student of the Year 2 wagon to start churning, let’s take a look at how Tara’s dressed so far. We’ve trawled through her Instagram to track down her best looks to inspire your next OOTD (outfit of the day): From gowns to denims and everything in between. Prepare to be absolutely enchanted.

1. Wearing an eye-catching embellished Nadine Dhody gown in April 2016.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

2. Keeping it cool in a little white dress in August 2016.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

3. Working a glamorous cherry-red strapless dress in December 2016.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

4. Tara rocking a sheer dress with shimmery detail and an asymmetrical hem in August 2017.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

5. Rocking a blush Indian ethnic look and Jet Gems earrings in October 2017.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

6. Tara masters the sexy, laid-back vibes in her decidedly relaxed separates — the tiniest shimmery black crop top and flared striped pants — in November 2017.

Birthday ready✌🏻🍾✨📸

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

7. Feminine met edge in Tara’s street style look, involving blue jeans and a girly white shirt, a fashion staple in every girl’s closet.

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

