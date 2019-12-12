Ace the party looks this season with these makeup inspiration tips.

fashion-and-trends

Amp up your style with these beauty trends and steal the spotlight as you juggle soirees this winter.

Rose gold washed eyelids

Another holiday perfect look is what Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported for an award show, recently. She accented her outfit by opting for a statement-making sparkly pink eyeshadow.

Steal the look: Create a crease with any nude pink eyeshadow. Then, apply rose gold frost shadow on the eyelids and finish off with mascara.

Graphic blue glitter eye liner

The glittery blue eyeliner swirled around Rita Ora’s lid is stealing limelight. This look should serve enough inspiration if you want to be a little more out there for your night party.

Steal the look: If you opt for this dramatic eye makeup, keep the rest of the makeup on your face very subtle. Take cues from Rita, who opted for bronzed pink blush and a rosy matte liquid lipstick to complement her glittery blue eyes.

Pink flushed eyes

Get the perfect party glow with this pink flushed makeup as seen on Esha Gupta. The subtleness and sublimity of this look will wow onlookers and you can team this look with any bright satin dress to get flattering results.

Steal the look: You will need a decent blending brush and some pink eyeshadow. Complete the look with winged eyeliner.

Shimmery decadence

This look, spotted at the Chanel Métiers d’Art show, is perfect for a Christmas dinner or even a rooftop party. The eyelids have been washed with iridescent silver show. While the upper lid is fully smudged, the lower lid has been done in half.

Steal the look: Apply the silver eyeshadow with your fingertips or a brush. Use on the upper eyelid and half of the lower eyelid.

Smoky fever

Smoky eyes and party makeup are like two peas in a pod. Give it a twist with brown eyeshadow instead of black. Take cue from Deepika Padukone’s eye makeup and ace it like a pro.

Steal the look: To recreate this look, you will need a touch of soft brown eyeshadow and a tinge of black kohl. Mix and blend them together.

With inputs from makeup experts Ishani Sinha and Clint Fernandez

