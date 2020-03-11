Monisha Jaising on sustainable fashion, budding designers and upcoming projects

fashion-and-trends

”To sustain a brand for many years is tough,” says veteran fashion designer Monisha Jaising. Her advice to the younger lot of designers: “Please stick to your style and make it your identity to have a successful and sustained career”.

Jaising in a conversation with IANSlife speaks on sustainable fashion, how difficult it is for more designers to make a mark in the fashion industry and shares top trends. Read on:

What is your brand synonymous to?

Jaising: The brand’s core identity is laid-back glamour and effortless resort chic. My creations do not need much accessorising at all. I love bling, shine and shimmer. Even a monochrome gown will have an accent of shine to it through way of an interesting hand embellishment. My audience relates to my signature style the most - the Monisha Jaising Kurtis with a twist and the waist cut-out concept saris.

What is your personal style statement?

Jaising: A comfy cotton Monisha Jaising Kurti with a pair of ripped blue denims.

Who do you think is the best dressed person of Bollywood?

Jaising: Over the years I have been fortunate enough to work with many Bollywood personalities through red carpet appearances, my campaigns, my shows etc. Infact, my first own clothing campaign shoot was with Aishwarya Rai back in 1990. If I were to name one person - I would name my friend and my business partner Shweta Bachchan Nanda. We both have a brand called MxS together which was launched in September 2018. Although she is not a Bollywood star, but she comes from a Bollywood family. I simply look upto her discerning eye for fashion, and the panache with which she carries off anything. She makes a simple t-shirt and track pants look like couture!

Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour. How sustainable is your brand?

Jaising: Sustainability is not just limited to fashion. It is an urgent requirement in daily lives, in lifestyle! At all our factories and workshops, we have completely stopped the usage of plastic. We consciously use paper for everything to do with the supply chain of the product at every step. From pattern cutting materials to a shopping ba, we only use paper.

How to contribute to sustainable fashion?

Jaising: I think that consumers should make responsible decisions at the time of shopping. Invest in pieces that you can repeat all the time or pass it on to your daughters.

Among the younger lot of designers, who do you think of to be watch out for and why?

Jaising: I think all of them are great, unique and different. It would be unfair to give any names.

What is the one thing this generation of designers have missed?

Jaising: There is amazing young talent out there. To sustain a brand for many years is tough. I just have one advice for all the young and budding designers - please stick to your style and make it your identity to have a successful and sustained career.

How easy or difficult do you think it is to make a mark in fashion and why?

Jaising: It is definitely not easy. Being in the creative industry, one has to constantly allow and accept criticism and appreciation every day. Even after being in the business for over 30 years, I am learning everyday. It is only going to get more competitive.

Two trends which you see making waves this year?

Jaising: The year 2020 started with the Monisha Jaising twin sets trending at every destination wedding. We have received a huge response on this new innovation and we will now make it a permanent feature in our stores with every new collection.

Brides will opt for pieces that would be heavy on style and light in weight for their destination weddings.

What are your upcoming projects?

Jaising: We are launching our Spring Summer 2020 collection this month and we will be launching it through a private show in the USA. We have a lot if clients from the USA and this year we thought we should take the brand to them with an exclusive collection launching there first followed by our stores.

