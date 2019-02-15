Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt wore the same yellow maxi jacket. Here’s how much it costs

Aishwarya Rai stepped out for a concert in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, and, as always, the actor looked stunning. Aishwarya Rai added an extra layer of poise to her elegant separates by teaming them with an exquisitely-crafted statement jacket by fashion designer Rohit Bal. Here she is with her one-of-a-kind fusion ensemble that quite literally swept the floor:

Only hours earlier, Aishwarya Rai was spotted wearing another extra-long, albeit, much lighter jacket. For a chill yet sophisticated vibe, she paired her black separates with a vibrant yellow maxi jacket covered in an eccentric glass print. Though the breezy jacket from fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba, was left open, Aishwarya still appeared boss-lady fabulous and not at all casual, working a sleek foundation of black jeans and black blouse. She accessorised with dark aviators and metallic sneakers and kept her hair and make-up minimal. Aishwarya Rai looked chic, but we can’t get over her yellow Masaba jacket, which costs Rs 9,999, because it looks familiar.

When it comes to layering, this particular Masaba jacket was a hit with another stylish celebrity: Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt. The reason is pretty clear: The topper is not only functional and provides coverage, but the long, flowy silhouette adds polish and sophistication to whatever you’re wearing. Alia Bhatt had used the exact same jacket as Aishwarya Rai to tie together a casual going out look, featuring a white tank top top, jeans, and flats. Looking to make an instant statement? Try a colourful light-weight duster in a quirky print like Aishwarya and Alia’s Masaba piece — add a neutral black or white top, cropped jeans, sneakers/ sandals, and you’re set.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:34 IST