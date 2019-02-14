Aishwarya Rai’s stunning white suit is the perfect mix of comfy and stylish. Get her airport look

Aishwarya Rai’s latest airport look is pure brilliance, if you ask us. The actor chose a white suit so versatile that it could be worn anywhere from a fancy event to a family get-together — and clearly the airport, too. The breeziness of this particular palazzo and kurta set conjures images of Aishwarya’s style in her recent outings, wearing stunning ethnic Indian looks: Checkout her ethereal white and gold suit and baby pink kurta set from Isha Ambani’s wedding celebrations, both by designer label Sukriti & Aakriti. Only, this time, Aishwarya let go off the statement jewellery and make-up to keep her travel look simple and relaxed.

We’re used to seeing Aishwarya Rai wear dresses or jeans ensembles at the airport, but her latest outfit spotted on Wednesday proves that she knows when to keep it desi, too. Embellished white juttis, a baby blue sling bag, a couple of diamond rings and stud earrings were her only accessories, allowing us to focus on that elegant all-white suit — which included wide-leg pants, a below-the-knee kurta and matching dupatta. Minimal make-up and straight hair finished off the look. Read on to see Aishwarya Rai work a traditional Indian outfit at the airport. Take notes ladies, because we promise it’ll be a staple in your wardrobe, no matter where you’re headed. Like Aishwarya, to keep the look clean, accessorise with pieces that are simple but chic.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:47 IST