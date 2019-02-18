Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, best celebrity sunglasses you need to see

With the gradual onset of spring, sunglasses are soon going to become a must-have accessory in our bags. Our Bollywood stars own the most stylish pair of sunnies. Here’s some inspo for you:

Alia’s fun trapezoid pick

Out and about for film promotions, actor Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting these trapezium-shaped oversized green reflectors. Take a cue, and pair it with a simple ensemble to keep the focus on the shades.

Sassy, outlandish defines Ranveer

Staying true to his no-holds-barred style, actor Ranveer Singh wore yellow-framed square sunglasses with this bright puffer jacket. On another occasion, his choice was a tinted round pair. Guys, get inspired and flaunt some colour.

Quirky or luxe, Bebo rocks it, and how

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista like no other. Dressed in casuals, a no-makeup look, and wearing her hair simple, Bebo was spotted sporting stunning pairs of sunnies recently. The red frame wayfarers added spunk to her casualwear, whereas her super chic bejewelled rectangular pick lent instant glam to her workout gear. The frame also complements her square-shaped face.

Aviators with a twist for Kiara

Who says aviators can’t be paired with athleisure? This was an airport look by actor Kiara Advani — a crop sweatshirt and joggers with aviators-style sunglasses. A white metallic frame makes for a chic choice.

Go matrix like sonam

Actor Sonam K Ahuja wore a pair of teeny-tiny Matrix sunglasses for a recent outing. Seen on supermodels such as Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, these sunnies are quite popular among the millennials.

Eyeing KJo’s collection?

Filmmaker Karan Johar doesn’t shy away from experimenting with eyewear. See the balance here? Just how he rocks an edgy pair of reflector sunnies with a classic coat (R), and a more neutral statement pair (L) with a vibrant, head-turning jacket.

Esha’s oversized glam

For that gangsta chic vibe, doll up like actor Esha Gupta, who rocks an oversized pair of black sunnies with her leather jacket. These glasses look more flattering with the hair open as the oversized pair covers half of the face.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:13 IST