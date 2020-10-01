e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ananya Panday charms in western and Indian look both and these throwbacks from Khaali Peeli’s first test look are proof

Ahead of Khaali Peeli release, Ananya Panday set fashion police on alert as she gave fans a sneak peek of her first look test with these throwback pictures.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 01, 2020 14:44 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ananya Panday effortless nails western and Indian looks
Ananya Panday effortless nails western and Indian looks(Instagram)
         

As fans excitedly wait on the edge for Maqbool Khan-directorial Khaali Peeli, lead star Ananya Panday added to the rising anticipation around the romantic thriller with throwback pictures from her first look test. Two days ahead of Khaali Peeli’s release, Ananya Panday set fashion police on high alert as she gave fans a sneak peek of her beautiful onscreen character - Pooja. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared two pictures, one featuring her in a sizzling western avatar and the other revealing her gorgeous Indian look. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen looking chic in a white crop top knotted at the waist and paired with blue rugged denim shorts. Striking a hot pose for the mirror selfie, Ananya left her luscious brown tresses open and accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a funky ring and a bracelet. Opting for minimalistic makeup, Ananya highlighted her look with a pink lip tint. The other picture featured the young diva in a magenta coloured ethnic wear and flaunting a set of neon green bangles while getting her hair done before the shot. The pictures were captioned, “POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days (sic).”

 

Delaying winters and setting the mercury soaring higher than usual, Ananya has been spotted stepping out for Khaali Peeli promotions while vibing in a smoking hot mood. Her ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar has left the fashion police smitten be it over her never-before-seen desi look in some scenes of the upcoming movie or her voguish western ensembles and styles.

