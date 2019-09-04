Ananya Panday sets temperature soaring on jungle-themed fashion mag cover

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood’s young star Ananya Panday, who recently stole the limelight with her outfit at Lakme Fashion Week, left hearts fluttering as the cover girl of Grazia magazine’s September issue.

Set in the backdrop of a jungle, the pretty damsel is spreading her magic in a yellow paneled dress by Fendi, accessorizing it with gold plated earrings. Her metallic green smokey eyes made the look a lot more edgier.

The 20-year-old bubbly actor shared the cover on her Instagram page which she captioned as, “King of the jungle.”

She also shared other pictures from the photoshoot where she is seen donning a sequinned cheetah dress with black high heels.

The actor was the torchbearer of her new Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying.

Ananya who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 named the initiative So Positive (SO+) to spread awareness on cyber-bullying.

The initiative was the end result of all the hate that the actor had to face because of being a star kid.

The actor uploaded a video on Instagram where she spoke about how she is being trolled in the name of nepotism.

“They wrote you are too thin... You have no talent and you are too tall. They wrote you are flying on your father’s money... You are a product of nepotism. They wrote you need implants... They call me ‘overacting ki Dukan’ and a fashion disaster. They wrote about my mom, my dad and even about my younger sister and my friends. They accused me of being a liar,” she said.

Adding, the actor also requested people to create a positive atmosphere on social media in the video. “Our generation is prone to insensitive remarks. I wonder why civil conduct followed in real life is not followed on social media... Why make social media a dumping ground of so much hate. Why be so negative? Why not just be positive?”

On the work front, Ananya is shooting with Kartik Aaryan for her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh and she is also set to star in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

