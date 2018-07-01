Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb fashion fails and wins of the week
Thanks to Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, there were lots great looks with metallic hues and plunging necks this week. But as usual some celebrities seemed to miss the fashion mark. Did your favourite style star make the cut?fashion and trends Updated: Jul 01, 2018 09:04 IST
Pastel colours are having a major moment in fashion — pink, of course, is the current reigning favourite (see Alia Bhatt’s super-covetable Manish Malhotra number). Anushka Sharma sported the party look to end all party looks — that is, one pink velvet pantsuit that’s totally head-turning and super lux.
Meanwhile, primary colours are also popping up nearly as often on some of our favourite style stars. Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported the flattering hues via a pretty and poised emerald green saree gown.
While most of the ladies brought their style A-game for the past seven days, unfortunately, there were a handful of dresses that we didn’t love as much as the others. While Alia and Anushka are running away with the best-dressed crown, not everyone got it right. Who do you think attracted our attention for all the wrong reasons?
First, a look at this week’s best-dressed:
Shilpa Shetty Kundra — She sent jaws dropping to the floor when she stepped out in this emerald green saree gown. The dramatic Amit Aggarwal number came with a highly-reflective metallic fabric and structured floor-sweeping ‘pallu’ that added to the elegant feel.
Rani Mukerji — The Sabyasachi saree featured the most intricate embroidery in swirling gold and silver on the border and a lavish beaded and fringed pallu. Pairing it with a matching silk blouse with three-quarter-length sleeves, Rani looked stunning.
Anushka Sharma — With her rose pink velvet suit, Ansuhka proved it is just the thing your party wardrobe’s been missing. It was just as chic as it was fun. So crisp and not a bit boring. Appropriate but a little unexpected, too.
Alia Bhatt — Her Manish Malhotra anarkali is no ordinary anarkali, as it’s jam-packed with rich sartorial details that qualify it more as a piece of fine artwork than a mere suit.
Sania Mirza — Taking full advantage of that pregnancy glow, Sania paired it with a light, airy, flowy long jacket. We’re loving the floral embroidery detail and the delicateness of her jacket. Quirky red rose print + blue = The ultimate combo.
Now see the fashion fails:
Janhvi Kapoor — It is hard to pull off a pretty floral Anita Dongre lehenga with downright wacky slides that spell out the name of Janhvi’s new Dhadak song, Zingaat. Though we’ll admit we lover her lehenga, we just couldn’t get on board with the quirky slip-on pairing.
Richa Chadha — Her Peter Pilotto number was a questionable choice. From the ill-fitted revealing neck to the asymetrical layered hem, it was a fashion flop for Richa, who doesn’t need these many details to look glam.
Shraddha Kapoor — Her Reem Acra dress was unfortunately, unflattering. We expected a little less fabric and more drama from her. She looked like she was swimming in it! Her whole look was extra (and not in a good way).
