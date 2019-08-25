Arjun Kapoor walks the ramp for designer friend Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:37 IST

Designer Kunal Rawal believes men are on the right track as far as fashion choices are concerned and are a lot more aware about the trends. The couturier on Saturday showcased his latest menswear collection, ‘Confluence’ at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, which was presented by boAT.

“I think today men are a lot more sure about what they want. They are either understated or bold, but they are not unsure about what they want,” Kunal told PTI on the sidelines of the fashion gala, which closes Sunday.

The designer, whose friend, actor Arjun Kapoor turned showstopper for him, said his latest range offers customised solutions to buyers.

“This collection is about being ‘you’, having fun with your clothes and feeling good in what you were expressing yourself,” he added.

Uniquely defined textures and cuts in shades of black, white, beige, greys, olive green to blue and softer tones of pink were a breath of fresh air on the penultimate day of the fashion gala.

The electrifying performance by a live rock band added to the current of the show, which began with the sound and light dynamics of thunder and lightning.

Floral motifs on solid-coloured jackets gave a twist to the understated quotient of the clothes.

“We had a whole bunch of colours, silhouettes and models. Everyone had different interesting personalities according to me, because I did the casting myself,” the designer said.

Among the many models belonging to different ages, the show also saw actor Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan walk the ramp for the first time. The 14-year-old’s father, mother Maheep Sandhu and sister Shanaya cheered for him in the front row.

“We cater to different age groups. It’s not meant for a specific kind of person,” Kunal said about the clothing line.

At a time when the idea of doing away with gender binaries is coming to the fore, the designer said there were a number of gender fluid pieces to his collection.

“We have the crop bundies, which would look good on everybody. There are a lot of gender fluid elements with the kurtas, high-waisted pants and solar printing, which is something we are excited about. We are playing with fabrics playing with textiles and something that excites me a lot,” he said.

Star presence was heavy at the show with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, designers Rohit Bal, Gaurav Gupta and cricketer Hardik Pandya in attendance.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 13:26 IST