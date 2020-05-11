e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bandana: A stylish fix to lockdown hair

Bandana: A stylish fix to lockdown hair

Bandanas are the hottest accessories during quarantine and the trend is going to get bigger in the coming days.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 11, 2020 11:44 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Hopping on to the bandwagon are stars such as actor Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Aditya Narayan and TV actor Karan Tacker.
Hopping on to the bandwagon are stars such as actor Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Aditya Narayan and TV actor Karan Tacker.
         

Bandana has become the most sought-after accessory for men during the lockdown. While the trend was big on the ramp with designers styling printed bandanas with their clothes for a while now, the lockdown has made more men to tie this cool and summery accessory around their forehead. All those men who don’t want to opt for a quarantine buzz cut since salons are shut, the only way to manage their unkempt locks at home is by tying a bandana around the forehead. And our Bollywood celebrities, too, approve of the trend. Hopping on to the bandwagon are stars such as actor Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Aditya Narayan and TV actor Karan Tacker.

So, why is it that bandanas are back in demand? Designer Jenjum Gadi says, “Bandanas were a hot trend in the early noughties. We have seen a lot of it on David Beckham. His paisley printed bandanas made him look sexier. We are now seeing its resurgence as most of us are home, styling the hair becomes bit of a task all the time. Also, the growing and unmanageable mane can only be tamed by tying it. So why not use a bandana.”

Model Anand Dixit, who is also sporting a bandana to tame his growing hair during the lockdown, says, “ I can’t take the risk of chopping my hair on my own, since I can’t visit my hairdresser because of the lockdown. Bandana saved the day for me and I have been wearing different prints every day. I believe that this trend will continue post the lockdown too.”

top news
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In