Bollywood makes a clean sweep with floor-grazing pallus

Move over pant-styled saris. The hottest trend this season is a sari with a pallu that grazes the floor. Recently, actor Deepika Padukone wore a stunning ivory sari at her reception with a pallu so long that it kept sweeping the floor like the trail of a gown. She later gave two more appearances wearing saris with floor-sweeping pallus. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol and Anushka Sharma also wore saris with extra long pallus.

The trend gets a nod of approval from style gurus. “The 60s era had super short pallus and now we see the pallus getting longer and longer. It is an extremely flattering trend as it adds a touch of fairy-tale romance to your look. One of the pioneers of this trend was Sridevi, who used to wear her saris with super long pallus,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

Designer Rina Dhaka says that long pallus create a very feminine, dramatic impact. “It’s a trend inspired by the ramp. In the 90s, models started wearing saris so tightly that their pallus swept the ramp. It used add so much grace to their looks when they walked. Now we see the style on celebrities and real people, too. I think this is a hit trend this wedding season,” she says.

However, no matter how graceful the floor-grazing sari looks, remember that it’s a tricky trend. “High heels are a must when your pallu goes about sweeping the floor. Don’t make it look like a pocha, so you can skip long pallus in cotton sarees and restrict it to more luxe saris such as satin, georgette and lace,” says stylist Vikram Seth.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 12:39 IST