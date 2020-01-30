e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Britney Spears’ beau reveals about their tandem workouts

Britney Spears’ beau reveals about their tandem workouts

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari complement each other during their workout schedule and finally Sam has spilt their workout secrets with fans and followers.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari complement each other during their workout schedule and finally Sam has spilt their workout secrets with fans and followers.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari complement each other during their workout schedule and finally Sam has spilt their workout secrets with fans and followers.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari complement each other during their workout schedule and finally Sam has spilt their workout secrets with fans and followers. Britney and Sam have shared multiple clips and pictures from their sessions on social media over the years. Fans and followers pour their love as they find the singer and her trainer beau to be adorable. Sam has finally opened up about training and working up a sweat with his leading lady. “[Britney] is a natural-born athlete, so the info she has about working out combined with what I know about fitness, is what you see when we collaborate on new moves that we do together,” Sam told E! News, adding “It looks great on camera, but the moves are much harder in person than they look.”

“We work out a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises. A lot of the yoga moves that she does I just can’t do. She is a natural-born athlete and she pushes herself, combining dancing along with various workouts.” Sam continued.

Also read: Watch Sara Ali Khan’s pre-weight loss video. Here’s how she lost 35 kgs thanks to trainer Namrata Purohit

“You just can’t plateau when you’re in shape,” he adds. “You really need to challenge yourself and change things up to maintain your fitness.”

Sam has launched a fitness program on Wednesday, Asghari Fitness (AsghariFitness.com) in order to help people get in the best shape of their lives. “Everyone around me from my family, my girlfriend and my team encouraged me to do a program built for everyone to get in the best shape of their life,” Sam shared.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares inspiring workout videos full of ‘madness’, Parineeti Chopra says got ‘muscle soreness just looking at it’

He also felt, “This is a professional program that is designed for everyone. It’s about changing people’s lifestyle. It’s a nutrition plan, it’s a workout and it incorporates the spiritual and mental aspects as well. It’s an all-encompassing program.”

“The fitness program is designed for anyone, people who have an hour or even 30 minutes to get a workout in,” he continues. “Getting to the gym, just getting there is important, and to keep in mind calories in calories out. The program will keep track of what you’re doing in your personal profile. Most of the moves are centred around body weight, so you can do most of them anywhere.”

While Sam and Britney love to hit the gym together, they also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities as well.

“Most of the activities we do involvement movement anyway. We go horseback riding, bicycling and now we are thinking about skydiving,” Sam shares. “Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are looking into getting into it. We do a lot of outdoor activities together. We really want to adventure and live the best quality of life that we can.”

Aside from training, Sam is also a blooming actor. He has shot for ‘NCIS’ and was also in ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’ The trainer boy can be seen in the Carl Weber series, ‘The Family Business’.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Cancel 1 Feb death warrant’: 4 death row convicts back in Delhi court
‘Cancel 1 Feb death warrant’: 4 death row convicts back in Delhi court
Shiv Sena editorial backs govt action on Sharjeel Imam, says ‘finish such insects’
Shiv Sena editorial backs govt action on Sharjeel Imam, says ‘finish such insects’
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation
Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation
Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh
Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh
Great harmoniser of India’s diversity, writes Ramachandra Guha
Great harmoniser of India’s diversity, writes Ramachandra Guha
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends