Katrina Kaif shares inspiring workout videos full of ‘madness’, Parineeti Chopra says got ‘muscle soreness just looking at it’

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:00 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared videos of her gruelling workout session, and it is just the fitness inspiration you need as winter plays a dampener on your exercise schedule. Sharing the videos, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns #flexagon.”

In the videos, Katrina can be seen doing a complicated Pilates regimen with instructor Yasmin Karachiwala and her Reza Katani.

While Shraddha Kapoor reacted with shocked emojis, Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Wow wow wow get it girl get it.” Parineeti Chopra was also impressed and commented, “I’m feeling muscle soreness just looking at it.” Filmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also wrote, “Goshh! Im exhausted just looking at you.” The post has got almost 1 million likes.

Katrina recently opened up on the gender pay gap in Bollywood. “We just need to see that confidence come from the producers to take that risk and put that investment into the film. Tiger Zinda Hai, War are big action films with huge budgets. If we mount a film, it could be a different film, a comedy, a fun summer blockbuster, if we give that film the same mounting, the audience will feel that this is an event film. If most of our female protagonists films are small ideas and small in content and smaller in nature, how can the opening be compared to the Dhoom 3’s of the world?,” she said at the recently held We The Women.

“It doesn’t make me angry, it makes me super passionate because it is my ambition to try and make this happen... I want to see a film with -- not supported by men-- the same budget that you give to the big action franchises,” she added.

