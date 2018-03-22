 Britney Spears is the new face for luxury brand Kenzo | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Britney Spears is the new face for luxury brand Kenzo

Britney Spears has landed her first high fashion modelling campaign as the new face of Paris-based brand Kenzo’s latest clothing collection.

fashion and trends Updated: Mar 22, 2018 11:42 IST
The campaign features Spears in relaxed styles that feature denim, baseball caps and florals.
The campaign features Spears in relaxed styles that feature denim, baseball caps and florals.(Facebook.com/Kenzo)

Britney Spears has landed her first high fashion modelling campaign as the new face of Paris-based Kenzo. The 36-year-old singer said she had been waiting for the “right fit and the right opportunity” to represent a luxury brand.

Celebrity photographer Peter Lindbergh snapped Spears in relaxed styles that feature denim, baseball caps and florals, as well as the princess of pop’s signature exposed midriff.

The campaign is for the denim-focused “Collection Memento No. 2” that Kenzo previewed last September.

The brand said “Lindbergh captured Britney in all her American dream glory and beauty.” Spears previously has been the face of her own fragrance line.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from fashion and trends
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you