Britney Spears is the new face for luxury brand Kenzo

Britney Spears has landed her first high fashion modelling campaign as the new face of Paris-based Kenzo. The 36-year-old singer said she had been waiting for the “right fit and the right opportunity” to represent a luxury brand.

Celebrity photographer Peter Lindbergh snapped Spears in relaxed styles that feature denim, baseball caps and florals, as well as the princess of pop’s signature exposed midriff.

The campaign is for the denim-focused “Collection Memento No. 2” that Kenzo previewed last September.

The brand said “Lindbergh captured Britney in all her American dream glory and beauty.” Spears previously has been the face of her own fragrance line.

