Cara Delevingne walks for Rihanna’s lingerie show, but admits she doesn’t ‘really like wearing underwear’

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:52 IST

Suicide Squad actor and model Cara Delevingne says she doesn’t really like wearing underwear.

“The first pair of underwear I bought was really cheesy Disney underwear,” People.com quoted Delevingne as saying.

“But I don’t really like wearing underwear,” she added.

Delevingne walked the runway at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show at New York Fashion Week 2020 on Tuesday evening. The show was for a specially curated audience, and photography of any kind was prohibited as the show will be streamed exclusively on an OTT.

At the star-studded show were sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, the Migos, Quavo, DJ Khaled, Halsey, Joan Smalls, Alek Wek, Kacey Musgraves, Kehlani, among others.

Talking about her friendship with Rihanna, Delevingne said, “Rihanna has always been so lovely and such a good friend. I am in awe of her and just so proud.”

Rihanna picked Delevingne to be one of the models in her latest Savage show, which featured a dance performance with models wearing the brand’s new designs.

“Everyone looked so gorgeous and was lifting each other up. It’s so inclusive and is such wonderful feeling backstage. There’s so much love involved. The way she makes people feel about music is special and loved, and that’s exactly what she’s doing with the show. It’s different. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Delevingne said.

Rihanna’s collection is designed by a woman for women. In an interview to i-D magazine, the Man down hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “It’s for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I’m a curvy girl, and if I can’t wear it myself, it’s not going to work. I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It’s important,” said Rihanna.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 17:29 IST