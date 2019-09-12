Rihanna on how she makes it through her rough days, her latest lingerie collection

fashion-and-trends

Rihanna’s latest showcase of her lingerie line Savage X Fenty collection at New York Fashion Week 2020 was a star-studded affair. The show was for a specially curated audience, and photography of any kind was prohibited as the show will be streamed exclusively on a OTT.

At the show were sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, the Migos, Quavo, DJ Khaled, Halsey, Joan Smalls, Alek Wek, Cara Delevingne, Kacey Musgraves, Kehlani, among others.

Now we all know that Rihanna is the baddest boss lady, and it is impossible to even imagine her not shining bright like a diamond, so at the Fashion Week, when E! News asked her how she picked herself up on her bad days, the Love the Way You Lie singer shared her mantra to the world. She said, “Pretend. I mean, it’s either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it’s a waste of tears.”

Talking about how she was very nervous for her performance at NYFW, the Barbadian beauty said, “I was literally about to throw up and I’ve never said that in my life, because I don’t say that unless I mean it. But I was walking off the stage like motions to throwing up. I was so nervous, I was so nervous.”

She continued, “Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great. This was a great show. I didn’t even realise that people would be intimidated by the environment. I just thought these people would come in and be like, ‘Fine’ and I’m the one that’s nervous but everyone felt the presence of the room. I was so appreciative of everyone being apart of it.”

Rihanna’s collection is designed by a woman for women.

In an interview to i-D magazine, the Man down hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “It’s for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I’m a curvy girl, and if I can’t wear it myself, it’s not going to work. I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It’s important,” said Rihanna.

