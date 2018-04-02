Celebrating diversity: First hijab-wearing model features on cover of British Vogue

British Vogue has made history by featuring a hijab-wearing model on its cover for the first time in its 102-year history. 20-year-old Halima Aden has become the first hijab-wearing model to appear on the cover of British Vogue ever since the magazine was first founded in 1916.

The nine chosen models on the cover of the magazine’s May issue have been described as fashion’s New Frontiers, reported The Independent. For Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, giving these nine models the opportunity to introduce themselves to the world of fashion, was extremely significant.

“It is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can — and should — look like,” he wrote. Aden is joined on the cover by fellow models Adut Akech, Radhika Nair, Yoon Young Bae, Faretta, Fran Summers, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser and Selena Forrest.

Many people on social media are praising the pioneering cover, with an Instagram photo of the issue garnering more than 22,000 likes in less than a day.

One user tweeted, “ Wow! A true & beautiful reflection of our global society. This is what women really look like! All shades, shapes, & sizes. Gorgeous!!!” Another wrote, “I’m looking forward to this in the future!!!?????? but this truly is a huge step in the right direction !”

