Channel an ethnic-with-a-twist vibe this festive season. Here’s how

The festive season is soon to begin with Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, bringing on that time of the year when you must ace the Indo-Western fusion wear trend.

Whether it’s sporting a jumpsuit with a twist and sari in a bold new avatar, or wearing basics from the western world with a fusion touch, here are a few ways to rock the ethnic-cum-contemporary wear this festive season suggested by Nidhi Yadav, Creative Head and Founder at AKS Clothings and fashion designer Pratima Pandey:

Contemporary tops and dhoti pants

For those who are a little sceptical about their fusion outfits and want to play it safe, one can always pick front-slit kurtas and pair it up with matching dhoti or tulip pants. Teaming heavily embellished contemporary tops particularly from the peplum top and crop top family with a plain bold coloured silk dhoti ensures both elegance and comfort at the hyperactive festive celebrations. Complete the look with a stylish pair of jhumkas and matte lipstick with nude makeup and you are good to go.

Jumpsuits with a twist

Wearing the jumpsuit as an ethnic suit can be one of the most innovative ways to style this versatile attire with an ethnic vibe. The simple yet a classy way to get into the ethnic feel with jumpsuits is to either splash them with ethnic prints like lehariya, Ajrak and kalamkari prints or accessorise it well with dupattas, embroidered belts, jutis and statement jewellery. Jumpsuits are the perfect choice for those who wish to quirk up the festive fashion vibe a bit.

Kurta and cape with a skirt

To rev up the traditional lehenga choli with a modern touch, just ditch the choli and replace it with a long side-slit kurta or embroidered cape. The key to nail this look is to pay close attention to the basics of colour and fabric coordination and also try to keep the skirts simple with least embroidery. Just pair it up with a statement necklace and eye-catching potli bags or clutches to maintain a subtle balance between your modern-ethnic look.

Fusion dresses

Kurta dresses are the new go-to trend for the ladies this year. From modest short kurtas with elegant tie and dye prints to embellished maxi-like long kurtas, these offbeat dress materials are the best and the most chic way to start the festive season on a fresh note. Play a little with your footwear to add more detail to the outfit; either opt for white sneakers or just put on a silver metallic Kolhapuris or stilettos.

Bold new avatar of sarees

Sarees have remained the forever sexy drape in the fashion arena. To make these traditional drapes look even more stylish, give it a modern twist by adding waistbands, draping it like dhotis or replacing traditional blouses with peplum tops, crop tops, or an edgy metallic corset. This little fusion play with sarees will accentuate the real feminine beauty with effortless grace.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter: @htlifeandstyle

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 19:14 IST