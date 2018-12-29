Coats, Knits, Stoles, Boots: Work wear essentials for winters

The winter season brings with itself fashion woes for daily office goers. Acing your style game in winter can be tricky, especially when it comes to work-wear. However, it does not mean you have to give up on your personal style to adjust to the temperamental climate and swap them for unappealing alternatives.

To clear the confusion, Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO of FableStreet, a professional wear brand for women, and Carl Virk, Director, Carlton London share their pick of work wear essentials (apparel and footwear) for this winter season.

*A do-it-all stole: Multi-functional pieces are a sigh of relief amidst the bulky winter clothing that takes up major space in your closet. A warm stole that can double as a neck warmer and cardigan is your best bet this season. Invest in a neutral piece that can be paired with the comforting palette of winter clothing and is warm enough to keep you cozy.

* Solid knits: Knitted pullovers in solid colours are a must in your wardrobe as they are versatile in nature and compliment a variety of looks, if paired appropriately. Choose knits with a delicate texture in various colours. This is a great way to add edginess to your outfit while keeping it office appropriate. You can further accentuate your look by layering these with structured jackets / coats, cardigans, shrugs and much more.

* Trench coats: Trench coats are ‘it’ this winter season. After being all the rage in western countries, the trench coat trend has also appeared in the Indian wardrobes. Their timeless appeal makes them one of the most sought after winter friendly garment for office goers. Trench coats not only add form and structure to your attire but also are effortlessly stylish.

* Wool blend lowers: Layered leggings may sound like fun in winters, but they hardly qualify as formal wear in most offices. To reduce your distress of wearing regular lowers during the winter months, you can indulge in wool blend trousers and skirts that keep you warm. Select pieces in deep colours such as grey, burgundy, navy, etcetera and pair them with classic knits, silk shirts and blazers.

* Knee-high boots: The classics that never go out of style rise to the knee, or slightly there under. They are generally tighter around the leg shaft and ankle and fit easily at the top. They are mostly made of leather and are also available in suede. Pair up these boots with a pullover and a formal skirt to jazz up your work wear.

* Ankle boots: The most commonly worn fashion boots and are usually paired with trousers. These are available for both men and women. These boots are a perfect combination of style and comfort, and can easily be paired with dresses, skirts, jackets and blazers.

* Oxford shoe: A lace up shoe that has the bottom of lacing section sewn closed and one that also has the eyelet facings stitched underneath the vamp (front section of the shoe). These shoes are extremely popular amongst both men and women and are always recommended to pair up with a formal set of outfit for your work place.

* Pumps: The most preferred shoe style amongst the working women. These shoes are available in both wedges and heels which perfectly go with any outfit. Pumps are also known as Court shoes, a shoe with low-cut front line with either quilted silk or plain leather mostly trimmed with braid at the opening. Pumps can be paired with skirts, dresses, trousers and are perfect for work meetings, weekend brunches or Saturday nights.

