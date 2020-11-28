e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Coolie No 1 trailer launch: Sara Ali Khan means business in hot red pantsuit, Varun Dhawan opts for leather jacket

Coolie No 1 trailer launch: Sara Ali Khan means business in hot red pantsuit, Varun Dhawan opts for leather jacket

Sara Ali Khan posted photos with Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan with a classic ‘Sara ki Shayar’, “Have you Read, I’m ready in Red. Trailer launch, funny times ahead. Ok enough heard, even said. Why don’t you go watch our trailer instead.”

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan for the trailer launch of Coolie No 1.
Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan for the trailer launch of Coolie No 1.(Instagram)
         

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have been out and about promoting their upcoming film Coolie No 1, and the duo have been putting on quite a stylish display. And although a few of their looks have been misses, the actors looked like a million bucks at the trailer launch of the remake of the 1995 film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara looked like an absolute stunner in a hot red fitted pantsuit, with slit bell sleeves. Sara’s hair was in a vintage do, she completed her look with minimal make-up and red nails and stilettoes. Varun went for a leather jacket under which he wore a blue shirt. Sara posted photos of the duo with a classic ‘Sara ki Shayari’, “Have you Read, I’m ready in Red. Trailer launch, funny times ahead. Ok enough heard, even said. Why don’t you go watch our trailer instead.”

 
 

Sara also posted the trailer with another shayari that went, “Intezar khatam aur entertainment shuru! This Christmas, get ready to take a fun-filled laughter riot, #CoolieNo1OnPrime, trailer out now.” The movie is directed by David Dhawan,who along with being lead actor Varun Dhawan’s father is also the director of the 1995 original. The remake of the film will release 25 years after the original, and was slated to release in theatres in May 2020, however the release was pushed on account of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. The movie will now release on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime. Sara is also working on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.

