Dazzle as it drizzles

Dazzle as it drizzles

Here’s how to look your gorgeous best even as it pours down.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:22 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Actor Sana Khan wearing a coffee and honey face mask
Actor Sana Khan wearing a coffee and honey face mask(Instagram)
         

We are gradually bouncing back to our daily regime of stepping out for work or dining out. We need to safeguard our skin and hair from the daily dose humidity in the air which can suck up all the moisture and glow. So, experts list tips on how to combat the effects of monsoon.

1. Wash your face twice a day with a mild face wash to get rid of excessive oil, dirt and grime. Go for face washes that have salicylic acid or glycolic acid. You can also use products with tea tree oil or green tea extracts, which help prevent acne or comedones.

2. Don’t skip the sunscreen even if it’s a cloudy day or if it’s pouring down. A good gel-based sunscreen with SPF 30 to 50 is the best.

3. To prevent sebum build up, use a good non-alcoholic and hydrating toner after cleansing your face. It helps in reducing pore size and preventing breakouts.

4. A mild moisturiser locks in the essential oils of the skin and let the skin breathe. Try the ones with glycerine or hyaluronic acid.

5. Face packs great to hydrate your skin. Whip up a pack with sandalwood powder, milk, a pinch of turmeric, and a few drops of rose water. Multani mitti is also great for monsoon. Mix it with curd, honey and turmeric to make a hydrating mask.

6. Make a DIY sheet mask with aloe vera gel and rose water. Store the blend in a zip lock with face tissues or a few cotton pads. Let it chill in the refrigerator and later put on your face for 15-20 minutes.

(Inputs by cosmetologist Seema Nanda and Dr Simal Soin)

