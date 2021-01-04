Decoding Print Charming circa 2021

fashion-and-trends

If you’re looking for sartorial inspo to live it up at the beginning of 2021 then there’s plenty of graphic prints and statement patterns to pick from. From the printed suits, shirts and trousers to vibrant socks and statement turtlenecks — it’s all about owning the head-to-toe print game. Look no further than Louis Vuitton’s soothing cloudscape print suits or Off-White’s wine bottles popping off or back home Karrtik D’s paisley printed suits which radiate an unmistakable dandy vibe.

Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, Founder, Curato.in suggests styling a printed pantsuit with a white shirt and a pair of solid velvet loafers. “The likes of Payal Singhal, Ajay Kumar, Shivan & Narresh and No Grey Area have nailed the print trend on the head with their own signature take. Having two separate prints in the same look is a style that is very niche. I personally feel it may be more runway or editorial friendly. But for those looking to experiment, even if the prints are different on the T-shirt/jacket and trousers, they should have one similar component,” suggests Tanisha.

The trick is to pick prints in the same colour palette like opting for florals, geometric or graphic in the same family of hues! “Always use accessories to tie two separate prints in together, it should flow well. This print play complements anyone who is looking to bring alive their inner quirk,” she adds.

Sandeep Gonsalves, Co-Founder and Director, Sarah & Sandeep suggests, “For Indian men, double breasted suits with print on print designs are truly a bold and powerful look. Additionally, the accessories are no more an add-on but they are part of the look so minimal black bow ties won’t do the trick. Patterned tone on tone bow ties will make a huge impact and if you want a touch of the extraordinary, make sure to add a brooch that is personalised to the entire look. With this look, a well fitted satin shirt will not look out of place and will definitely add some flair.”

