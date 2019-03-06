Deepika Padukone’s dress in a recent ad with Ranbir Kapoor is just what you need for an evening date. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor featured in a recent Asian Paints ad and the duo look adorable but one more thing that really stood out in the ad was Deepika’s mustard maxi dress. Spring season is upon us and it is the right time to experiment with shades of yellow as it is a tricky colour to try across patterns and textures. The colour is clearly having a moment right now on and off the runway and Deepika’s dress is what one can begin with.







How to wear it?

The ensemble is elegant with a little bit of an edge in terms of the neckline that is quite defined and detailed. Firstly, the patterned lace effect is a total beauty. Secondly, the flair of the dress has spring written all over it and thirdly, it is comfortable yet stylish for an evening date. The outfit is accessorised with a leather belt but if you want to try a different style, you can avoid the belt or go for a sleeker belt to create a pattern around the waistline. Stack jewellery in a contrasting shade will also work beautifully with the look. For hair, you can go with a messy bun or a neat ponytail. Leaving it open is also not a bad idea. Complete the look with gladiator sandals or a pair of boots. You are good to go.



You can watch the whole ad here.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:54 IST