Deepika Padukone’s bold black gown and white saree look even more stunning from the back. See pics

Deepika Padukone is here to bring you non-stop outfit inspiration. On Wednesday, the actor attended the Femina Beauty Awards 2019 in Mumbai, with her husband, Gully Boy actor, Ranveer singh, where the newlyweds were presented with Beautiful Couple of the Year Award. Deepika and Ranveer, made a stylish appearance at the red carpet event, where they were also presented with the Woman of the Year Award and Man of the Year Award, respectively. While Ranveer Singh wore a three-piece floral print suit by designer label, NM Design studio with matching purple aviator sunglasses, Deepika Padukone opted for a sleek Amit Aggarwal gown for the occasion. Take a look at their stunning awards night style:

Deepika Padukone’s stylish all-black dress was basically the polar opposite of a white saree she wore mere hours ago, at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards 2019. While Deepika Padukone opted for an elegant white Rahul Mishra saree for her first awards appearance in Mumbai, she chose a much different outfit for the second awards: A black Amit Aggarwal gown that was perhaps even a tad risqué. Scroll down for photos of Deepika Padukone’s black gown with shimmering metallic fabric, glittering sequins, and intricate beading:

Deepika Padukone’s form-fitted backless gown featured a plunging down-to-there neckline, while the crisscross straps on the back resulted in a major wow factor. For the ultimate drama, Deepika’s one-of-a-kind designer gown featured a long train with elaborate embellishments. The only thing common between her two award looks? Deepika Padukone brought sexy back -- literally -- in her minimal ensembles with plunging backs. See Deepika’s timeless white saree look in these photos:

While her all-white embroidered saree by Rahul Mishra was all about demure aesthetic, Deepika Padukone wore it with a plunging cream blouse to show off a little extra skin in a sophisticated way. In fact, Deepika’s simple saree hardly equates to a conservative look. While the silhouette is traditional, the modern touch, via a beaded blouse with plunging back and neck, is absolutely breathtaking for any wedding or festive get-together. With her two looks, Deepika proved, hardly unsophisticated, a plunging style creates a show-stopping focal point for any style of ensemble, from gowns to sarees.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 12:46 IST