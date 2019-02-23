Oscars 2019: Deepika Padukone wore the most stunning dresses for her very first Oscars. See pics

Deepika Padukone mingled with the biggest Hollywood celebrities during the 2017 Oscars celebrations in Los Angeles. The Padmaavat actor did not walk the 89th Academy Awards red carpet, but she was spotted at some of the best Oscars after-parties and pre-Oscar parties in LA. While actor Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet looks at the 2016 and 2017 Oscars were truly ones for the book, Deepika Padukone’s ensembles at the always-stylish Oscars parties boasted an incredible lineup of eye-catching and playful looks that we simply cannot forget.

Deepika Padukone headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017, an event which boasted an incredible lineup of Hollywood stars, in one of most striking after-party outfits of the evening. Deepika partied with the 2017 Oscars winners and nominees in impeccable style: She wore a skin-tight Monique Lhuillier gown. The Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party 2017, presented by Max Mara and BMW, marked Deepika Padukone’s very first appearance at the 2017 Oscars celebrations — and she certainly didn’t fail to make a striking first impression in her classy black dress by designer Roland Mouret. For another pre-Oscars bash — Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner 2017 — Deepika chose a show-stopping Duro Olowu dress that boasted an eye-catching floral print and bright colours. Before the 91st Academy Awards on February 25, check out how Deepika Padukone used the red carpet of different 2017 Oscars parties to make a major statement, in these throwback photos:

Deepika Padukone was among the attendees of the Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party 2017, presented by Max Mara and BMW. And for the occasion, she chose a high-neck black dress by Roland Mouret. The simple ankle-length dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was finished with a pair of strappy black heels.

Deepika Padukone also attended the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner 2017. But instead of wearing something from the iconic French label, Deepika sported a colourful floral dress from Duro Olowu’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Deepika’s graphic dress was paired with equally eccentric and vibrant Christian Louboutin heels.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017, Deepika Padukone stole everyone’s attention in a bold two-tone Monique Lhuillier dress. Deepika’s floor-length gown came with a dazzling sequin embellished gold skirt and a black corest-style bodice. She wore a nude lip gloss and amped up her eyes using a bevy of metallic eyeshadows to complement her sensational red carpet look.

