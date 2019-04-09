Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee celebrates 20 years in fashion
Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has clocked 20 years in the world of fashion, and he celebrated the glorious journey of his label with a grand fashion show in Mumbai recently.fashion and trends Updated: Apr 09, 2019 15:18 IST
He presented an exclusive collection of shoes and handbags in collaboration with French fashion label Christian Louboutin on Saturday, read a statement.
On the collection and his journey so far, the 45-year-old couturier said: “In the summer of 1999, I graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Calcutta. My graduation collection was called Kashgaar Bazaar - inspired by global nomads, gypsies, prostitutes, performing artists and my imagination of the Silk Route.
“In 2019, as I celebrate 20 years of the brand, I present Kashgaar Bazaar to my global audience. Drawing inspiration from my first design collection - Kashgaar Bazaar - this collaboration explores the conflict between cultures, colours, textiles and crafts. Under the overarching theme of rustic baroque, the entire collection is a patchwork of different textile influences derived from the Silk Route.”
The glam quotient was quite high at the gala. From actress Alia Bhatt to Aditi Rao Hydari and Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood divas gathered together to be a part of the ‘#20yearsofSabyasachi’ bash.
Alia was dressed in printed Sabyasachi Toga sari, while Janhvi opted for a red western dress.
