Dissecting five striking looks of the First Lady Melania Trump

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:06 IST

With US President and FLOTUS arriving today to India, here’s decoding her bold sartorial choices. What makes Melania Trump one of the most talked about First Ladies ever? Her unapologetic flamboyant style has been time and again been compared to her predecessor Michelle Obama whose fashion picks were considered more relatable.

Staying true to her bodycon dressing and bold hues, Melania has always favoured strongly tailored pieces like the blazer dresses from The Row and military-inspired suiting from Altuzarra and Michael Kors. She’s time and again gravitated towards fit-and-flare pieces from Delpozo, Mary Katrantzou and sheath dresses from Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. Given her modelling background, she’s shown the unique ability to rock off-kilter outfits.

“The fact that she was a model before, she’s often carried off edgy pieces like patent leather trench coats with ease,” says designer Shane Peacock. A section of style arbiters opine that Melania has got her own personality and it’s unfair to compare her to Michelle. “She’s tall and in great shape and pulls off everything effortlessly,” says designer Monisha Jaising. Here’s demystifying five of her most-discussed apparances.

January 17, 2020- Chic coat crusader

Melania was photographed in a lilac, robe-style Ralph Lauren coat which she paired with an Hermès Birkin bag. “It’ a very 90s look and with her own persona, she pulls it off. She looks chic and elegant in the wrap coat,” says Monisha.

January 13, 2020- Power Trench Pro

FLOTUS stood for the National Anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship game while wearing a belted patent leather trench coat designed by Australian label Scanlan Theodore. I think the trench with a metallic sheen is so impossibly of-the-moment and she’s totally owning it,” says Shane.

December 4, 2019- Colour blocked perfection

Trump, 49, paired the Valentino wool coat with a long-sleeved magenta dress and matching purple suede Christian Louboutin pumps last year in the UK. “I like colour blocking here and her height and athletic frame helps her rock this elegant, lady-like look to the T,” says Falguni Peacock.

December 25, 2019- Miss Metallica

On Christams, Melania sported a metallic aquamarine dress with short sleeves and a high neck and she completed the look with a pair of sparkly heels.

“The green outfit is apt for an X’mas outing. Even before she became the first lady, she embraced body conscious dressing and her style today is the continuum of that aesthetic and one doesn’t see any departure from her core personal style,” says Nachiket Barve.

February 14, 2020- Power mover

At the Children’s Inn on Valentine’s Day in the US. “The red trench proves that she’s not a wallflower for sure and not afraid to try bold hues. She pulls of this ensemble wit panache,” says Monisha.

With Melania’s arrival in India, fashion circles are already abuzz about her looks and style watchers are predicting if she’d don a sari or a salwar kameez. Given the fact that she’s always been a fashion adventurer and gone out of her comfort zone, it’ll be interesting to see her in a traditional sari or a salwar kameez.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter