e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Drive, skate, vote: Louis Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with slogans

Drive, skate, vote: Louis Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with slogans

French luxury label Louis Vuitton on Tuesday showed off its latest collection on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, featuring slogans splashed onto tops and dresses in pop colours - and which included a sweater stating “Vote”.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:05 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Paris
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020.
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

French luxury label Louis Vuitton on Tuesday showed off its latest collection on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, featuring slogans splashed onto tops and dresses in pop colours - and which included a sweater stating “Vote”. The look was the first one to cross the runway - housed inside a spectacular Art Deco building in Paris - and was followed by others like “Skate” or “Bounce”, on outfits with a skater-vibe. The brand, owned by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, provided no specific context for the slogans, though the show comes weeks before the U.S. presidential election.

A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020.
A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Vuitton’s womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere said in show notes that the collection was focused on the increasingly fluid boundaries between genders, with some oversized T-shirt styles for instance which could be masculine or feminine. “On some styles, prints are made up of words that are like positive injunctions,” Ghesquiere added. “I wanted to transliterate an energetic, vigorous, daring collection.” Vuitton held the socially distanced show - one of only a handful of physical catwalk events in Paris this season due to the coronavirus pandemic - inside La Samaritaine, a recently renovated 150-year-old department store owned by LVMH.

Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020.
Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020. ( REUTERS )

It had been due to re-open around April but the launch was postponed after the pandemic hit, and the building is still not open to the public. Models more oversized trench coats over some looks, paired with clog-style shoes, while other styles echoed a futuristic vibe often channeled by Ghesquiere, including crop tops with elaborate sleeves and shiny, silver jumpsuits. Vuitton, which is known for the handbags that drive revenues at the brand, showcased some in bright green, and others with chunky chains as straps.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
Missing nephew of Unnao gangrape, murder victim still untraceable
Missing nephew of Unnao gangrape, murder victim still untraceable
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In