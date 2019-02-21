End of an era, say Indian designers on Karl Lagerfeld’s death

German designer Karl Lagerfeld’s death in Paris on Tuesday left a void among the members of the fashion fraternity across the world. Karl had been the Creative Director of French fashion house Chanel since 1983, and Fendi since 1965. Under his creative vision both the brands became eponymous to high-end luxury fashion. Here, members of the Indian fashion fraternity share their fondest memories of the iconic designer.

From left: Manish Malhotra, Rina Dhaka, Rahul Mishra, Sunil Sethi and Nachiket Barve. (File Photos)

Manish Malhotra, designer

The end of an era... 19th February 2019 #monsieur #chanel #karllagerfeld #legendary #restinpeace

Rina Dhaka, designer

Karl was truly like a fashion God, and fashion is no longer going to be the same without him. The way he shaped up Chanel and Fendi under his leadership was truly inspiring. I am not just mourning his loss but will feel his loss everyday.

Rahul Mishra, designer

It takes a lot of creativity and courage to stay relevant for six decades, and Karl inspired us all with his energy. He was a super human being, who was active even at the age of 85. It was his passion that drove him and his larger-than-life personality will keep inspiring several generations to come.

Sunil Sethi, FDCI President

I was seeing an interview yesterday where renowned fashion journalist Suzy Menkes was asked to describe Karl Lagerfeld in one word and she called him a genius. I think no one but a genius only can pull off such huge brands and make them so successful. Karl was a visionary and he stayed relevant with time. He defied the logic that fashion is only for the young and showed us that experience is always what matters the most.

Nachiket Barve, designer

Karl was so committed to his work even at this age. His death is the end of an era in fashion. The longevity of his career and the prolific nature of his work are proof enough that such iconic personalities are born very less. Wish I imbibe some of that prolific way of working! RIP @karllagerfeld you are a LEGEND!

Watch: Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel and Fendi’s creative director dead at 85

A barrage of condolences and tributes filled social media, following the death of Karl Lagerfeld:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

“Remembering Karl Lagerfeld. His brilliance and path breaking contribution to the world of fashion will continue to inspire young minds everywhere.”

Athiya Shetty

“RIP to the best there was #KarlLagerfeld.”

Sushmita Sen

“What a brilliant Man & a celebrated life!!!??Godspeed @karllagerfeld Rest in peace THE LEGEND!!!?? #respect #love #remembered #cherished #chanel #fendi #class #fashion #timeless ?? #biggestfanever #duggadugga.”

Neha Dhupia

“RIP #KarlLagerfeld ... fashion just lost an icon ... “I am very much down to earth, just not this earth” ...”

Himansh Kohli

“Don’t sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there’s nothing else you can give and nobody will care for you.” Remembering the legendary fashion icon, or say, fashion re-inventor, #KarlLagerfeld with a quote as strong as his presence. #RIPKarlLagerfeld.”

Huma Qureshi

“Farewell Karl ?? #legend #icon.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 13:19 IST