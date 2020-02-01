Fashion an important medium to express changes in society: Designer Amit Aggarwal

fashion-and-trends

It is important for designers to understand and reflect the changes happening around them in their craft, says celebrity favourite couturier Amit Aggarwal.

The designer, who has dressed the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonkashi Sinha, says a creative person should be open to criticism.

“Fashion is an important medium to express the feeling of the society. I feel we need to notice the changes which are happening around us. I’m extremely happy that in the last few years we have created a market of people who have their mind and are dare to look different, because they think different,” Amit told PTI in an interview here.

The designer, who launched his eponymous label in 2012, is all set to showcase his new collection, AXIL at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2020.

Known for using recycled polymers created through industrial waste and manoeuvred into avant-garde fabrics via handcrafting in his designs, Amit says it is impossible to create an art for public consumption without stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

“The polymer we use is involved in so many different ways in our clothes. It can be moulded, stitched, draped and I think we have just started exploring the possibilities,” he says.

“For anybody who is in a creative field, the most important thing is to be like water. It is necessary for a creative person to be receptive. Everyone I meet, or every conversation I’m a part of, it leaves behind something to inspire me. The more people you meet, the more you are aware. It gives you a better understanding and makes you more sensitive.”

Lakme recently hosted an exclusive preview of Amit’s latest collection, inspired by the cosmetic brand’s theme of #BetterIn3D, which will be showcased at the finale on February 16. The event also marked the launch of Lakme’s new 3D beauty range.

LFW Summer/Resort 2020 is scheduled to happen from February 12 to 16 at Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai.

