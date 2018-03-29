Pakistani fashion’s tribute to Lord Ganesha: Karachi designers present a show with a difference

Fashion knows no division. It has the power to tear down walls of hatred and spread the message of love and peace. With this beautiful thought in mind, Pakistani designer duo Deepak Kumar and Fahad Yaqoob put together their heartwarming collection called Beyond Borders. Displayed at Hum Showcase Fashion Week in Karachi, it featured T-shirts and bags with hand-embroidered Ganesha and Durga motifs motifs mixed with Russian florals.

The designers are delighted that people in Pakistan have been able to relate to the thought behind putting together this collection. “We are overwhelmed with the response that we have got from the Pakistani fashion fraternity, models, clients and the press. Everyone loved the Ganesha motifs and the Vedic scriptures that we have used. It was something unexpected and it has surprised everyone. We wanted to tell the world that there is no wall that can confine fashion, art, love, music, and emotions,” says Deepak.

It was an emotional moment for the duo when one of Pakistan’s leading fashion designers Rizwan Bayg walked up to them and praised the collection. “He came to us and said, ‘you guys never let me down’. Coming from someone we have always admired, it meant a lot to us,” says Deepak.

The designers have put a bold, ground breaking twist to Pakistani fashion with their latest collection. The childhood friends came together in 2012 to launch their fashion label Deepak N Fahad.

The Pinktree Company from Pakistan also had models showcasing neckpieces featuring religious symbols such as Om, Ek Onkar, and the Christian cross.