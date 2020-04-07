FDCI sets up crisis fund for upcoming designers

fashion-and-trends

Due to the widespread shutdown across the globe, industries including the fashion fraternity - big or small - are confronting the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Hence, as a part of a close-knit coterie, the Fashion Design Council of India has taken the lead to set up a Covid-19 Support Fund (CSF by FDCI) to provide financial assistance to small businesses in need. The up-and-coming designers who are running businesses all alone, they are not in a position to endure these circumstances and support their workers simultaneously. So the fund would support them.

Many designers came forward to help. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has written to FDCI and offered help to the young talent. Couturier Manish Malhotra also wrote to help out in these difficult times. Besides, designer Rohit Bal also offered to pitch in. Besides,Rajesh Pratap Singh has also come up to help make protective gear for the masses.

Adding on to this list, besides the chairman himself are the FDCI board members - Payal Jain, Anjana Bhargav, Reynu Taandon, Paras Bairoliya among others.

“Most designers have asked for anonymity, they don’t want any kind of applause or credit for this. The idea is to help the designers who will run into a problem due to this crisis,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI.

“The idea was to put together a fund and help seems to be pouring. A title sponsor of the fashion week, Nitin Passi offered a helping hand. A liquor brand that supports the fashion week has also offered support. Debashis Dutta from Kolkata, who is another supporter, has offered to distribute free antiseptic lotions to designers,” he adds.

Designer Anjana Bhargav says, “Once we have a list of names, who are seeking help we would give them whatever is needed.”

“The thought behind this was to support brands who are one to two years old, they have 15-30 people working for them and the situation will make it hard for them to sustain even after the lockdown ends,” explains designer Payal Jain.