French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies at 86

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies at 86

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who was known for his use of vibrant colour, mixed prints and elegant draping, has died at the age of 86.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:32 IST
Associated Press
Paris
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2008 file photo, Italian fashion designer Valentino, left, celebrates with French designer Emmanuel Ungaro after the presentation of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 collection, in Paris.
Ungaro’s death was confirmed Sunday by the eponymous Paris fashion house he founded in 1965, which said in an Instagram post that he “will remain in our memories as the Master of sensuality, of colour and flamboyance.”

The designer died Saturday in Paris, according to French media.

Born in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence in 1933, Ungaro learned to sew from his father, an Italian tailor.

When he was 23 years old, he moved to Paris. Two years later, he started working as an assistant to Spanish fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga. Ungaro then worked for a couple of years for the Courreges house before creating his own company.

For decades, Ungaro clothed celebrities and actresses, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Gena Rowlands and Catherine Deneuve.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2003 file photo French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro acknowledges applause at the end of his spring summer Haute Couture 2003 fashion collection presented in Paris.
In 1996, he sold his house to the Italian group Ferragamo. He kept creating collections and retired in 2004.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

