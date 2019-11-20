From her diet to her fitness routine, Diana Penty reveals the secret behind her model bod

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:31 IST

Bollywood actor Diana Penty reveals she is a “huge foodie” but also believes doing everything in moderation. In an interview, the “Happy Bhag Jayegi” actress gives us a peak into her lifestyle and shares how she got that great model bod.

Your fitness regime?

My fitness regime at the moment is pretty simple. I was doing pilates a couple of months ago. Now I’ve switched it to light weight training and strength regime intentionally. I don’t do too much cardio, because I lose weight very quickly. So it’s just weight and strength training.

What is your diet regime?

I try to be as healthy as possible. But the problem for me is that I’m a huge foodie. I mean, I’m literally passionate about food. I love trying new restaurants, new cuisine. It just makes me really happy. So it’s very difficult for me to eat completely healthy. But I also believe in doing things in moderation and maintaining a certain balance. I’m not one of those very extreme kind of people. As long as you do it in moderation, you don’t overdo it and if you can compensate it, then it’s fine. It is important to regularly hit the gym and work out.

Your fitness essentials?

I have to admit that I’m terrible when it comes to following and sticking to my fitness regime when I’m traveling. Unfortunately, I need to be pushed. I tend to take it kind of easy. I’m also very dependent on my trainer when I’m working out. But there are ways to make up for it. I realise that when I’m traveling I end up doing a lot of walking. If I’m going to a city that’s friendly for walking, it usually compensates. Walking is great exercise it’s cardio, I also tend to eat healthier.

Any suggestion for people who are struggling to lose weight?

I’m the wrong person to ask for advice when it comes to losing weight because I’ve never been on that side of the fence. I’ve always tried very hard to gain weight since I was very young. But for either way, it’s important to work out regularly, eat healthy. Be conscious of your diet to whatever extent possible. It’s about maintaining balance. Keep hydrated all the time and just live a healthier lifestyle.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter