e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Gauahar Khan twins with husband-to-be Zaid Darbar in teal for pre-wedding festivities. SEE PICS

Gauahar Khan twins with husband-to-be Zaid Darbar in teal for pre-wedding festivities. SEE PICS

Gauahar Khan is quite the fashionista and has been giving us some great inspiration on how to cutely co-ordinate with your better half for your special day.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar (Varinder Chawla)
         

Gauahar Khan’s wedding festivities are going on in full swing, and according to the model and actor’s social media posts, she and fiance Zaid Darbar seem to be having a blast at the pre-wedding festivities before they get hitched on the weekend. Gauahar is quite the fashionista and has been giving us some great inspiration on how to cutely co-ordinate with your better half. The couple were seen dressed in matching teal blue outfits for their Mehendi ceremony. Gauahar wore a tea garara with pink thread and mirror work, her kurti also featured similar embroidery as did her net dupatta. She sported minimal makeup, wore a mathapatti, heavy earrings and necklace to complete the look. Zaid complemented his bride in a teal kurta pajama set with a matching embroidered Nehru jacket over it. Earlier in the day the couple were seen in co-ordinated yellow outfits. Gauahar went for a yellow top with mirror work and brocade lehenga, she sported flower jewellery and accessorized with a potli bag matching her skirt. Zaif went for a white kurta pujama paired with a yellow embroider Nehru jacket.

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan ( Varinder Chawla )
Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan
Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan ( Varinder Chawla )
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar ( Instagram )

Gauhar’s outfit is a Rajdeep Ranawat piece and her floral jewellery is by Puneet Gupta. She shared photos in the outfit to her Instagram with the caption, “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

tags
top news
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
Bitter cold persists in north India, light snowfall likely in Kashmir over weekend
Bitter cold persists in north India, light snowfall likely in Kashmir over weekend
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In