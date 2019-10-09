e-paper
Get a leg up with the thigh-high slit

Bollywood fashionistas are not shying away from flaunting their legs in dresses with the dramatic thigh-high slits. Either teaming it up with loose waves or a scrunchie, the gown is perfect for an evening look.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:02 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a peach gown with a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves. The serpent neckpiece is a nice addition to the outfit
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a peach gown with a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves. The serpent neckpiece is a nice addition to the outfit(Photo: Instagram/MOHITRAI)
         

Forget floor-skimming skirts and puffed-up peplums, thigh-high slit gowns is a trend to watch out for. The likes of Angelina Jolie, Naomi Campell and Rihanna have vouched for this classic statement dress on the red carpet for years. And now our very own, Bollywood fashionistas are not shying away from flaunting their legs in dresses with the dramatic thigh-high slits. Either teaming it up with loose waves or a scrunchie, the gown is perfect for an evening look.

Sonakshi Sinha in an off-shoulder number. The shimmer and the plunging neckline lend the gown a gothic charm
Sonakshi Sinha in an off-shoulder number. The shimmer and the plunging neckline lend the gown a gothic charm ( Photo: Instagram/MohitRai )

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian even started an exclusive inner wear line for these gowns. Anand Bhushan, designer, says, “ The best thing that has happened to the thigh-high slit gown this year is the inner wear line launched by the reality star. Though a thigh-high slit gown is the safest thing to wear on a red carpet, it’s the inner wear that has to be really thought about as any slip and it would end up being a fashion faux pas.”

Alia Bhatt ‘s bushy pony and bronzed skin look tailor-made for her sequinny gown with a statement sleeve
Alia Bhatt ‘s bushy pony and bronzed skin look tailor-made for her sequinny gown with a statement sleeve ( Photo: Instagram/ aliabhatt )

Classic silhouettes like these work the best for tall people as it accentuates their long and modelsque legs. Designer Nachiket Barwe says, “ Its important to have toned legs to carry that dress. There is a fine line between looking classy and looking tardy.” Elaborating on the trend, he says, “Opting for loose hair and a pair of strappy sandals to go with it will keep the look understated and elegant.”

Hindustantimes

The deep neckline of Neha Sharma’s green drape dress complements the thigh-high slit well

Stylist Mohit Rai, says, “ It’s a classic trend and that’s why it keeps coming back . It’s a style which can work on all body types as just a minimal part of skin shows. It is quite flattering for people who are body conscious. I personally recommend this style as it makes a statement.” Up your fashion game with these gowns and make sure all eyes are on you this season.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:01 IST

