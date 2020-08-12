Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 classic styles that the millennial fashionista has brought back and how

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:45 IST

Sara Ali Khan’s personality, her humility and most importantly, her sartorial sense have been talking points since before her Bollywood debut in December 2018. The best part is that she has proven how she can rock nearly everything she’s styled in and we love the ease with which she carries herself. The 25-year-old actor and the millennial fashionista is a package deal of beauty, brains and a sense of style.

Sara’s fashion can be seen as a reflection of everything Amrita Singh in terms of traditional wear, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in terms of western outfits. Despite this, she maintains her individuality in her looks and her roles. It might be difficult not to speak about Sara’s sartorial sense, especially when she’s effectively managed to stun us all for the last two years of being active in the Hindi film industry.

But what looks the best on the actor, one might ask? Just ahead of the release of Simmba in December 2018, Sara had said that she looks the best in a white churidaar kurta. It’s classy, versatile and has an air of simplistic sophistication that may not be as easy for everyone to flaunt. Designer-duo Sukriti & Aakriti, who have also styled Sara for an event, said that no one rocks desi (wear) like Sara, and we couldn’t agree more!

For the promotional events of her first two films, Sara was seen in various traditional Indian wear, including shararas, kurtas and more. She isn’t shy about playing with colours and styles too. Even the relatively-gaudy rainbow glitter beret she sported for an interview overseas (in 2018) wasn’t looking out of place on this young actor.

Earlier this year, at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour Delhi edition, Sara walked the ramp for designer-duo, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and was a vision to behold in both the outfits she sported.

On Sara Ali Khan’s 25th birthday today, here’s a look at the 5 classic styles she’s brought back and how she’s managed to own them all. Read on:

Animal Prints: With the start of her Bollywood career, Sara Ali Khan was seen bringing this trend back into Bollywood. Shilpa Shetty Kundra first sported this trend in the 90s and continues to own this style, while Sara jumped onto this bold-style bandwagon more recently, helping us see animal prints on a broader spectrum. From tiger stripes, to leopard prints, Sara donned this fashion trend with complete gusto during the promotions of her second film, Simmba.

Tie-knots: Another 90s trend, sported by actresses such as Kajol, Sara seems to have taken inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to style this trend nearly two and a half decades after it was first seen in the Hindi movies. Sara’s black tee with a knot in the front, paired with glitter pants are one of our favourites.

