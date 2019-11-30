e-paper
Here’s how to take care of your coloured hair effectively

Hear it from experts at Nashi Argan who underline few points which must be kept in mind if you have got your hair coloured recently.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Taking care of your coloured hair is one of the most crucial things if you want the hue to last for long without losing its shine. Hear it from experts at Nashi Argan who underline few points which must be kept in mind if you have got your hair coloured recently.

1. Avoid washing your hair too frequently

The first thing that makes the colour fade is washing your hair: so if you want to make it last longer, try to leave a gap of at least 48 hours between one wash and the next.

2. Choose the right shampoo

Whether you have opted for a global colour treatment or just some highlights, you must choose the right shampoo to keep the hue shiny and bright. Choose a gentle product without parabens and sulphates which will give you an ultra-shiny effect, to enhance the shades of your colour and make it shine.

3. Hydrate

When hair is healthy and the hair fibre is smooth, your tresses look more beautiful and bright. Never skip the conditioner every time you wash your hair. It will guarantee hydration and protection with an incomparable detangling action.

4. Take a shower using lukewarm water

Excessively hot water is the enemy of colour treated hair. Rinsing your hair with very hot water will result in your hair colour fading faster. The use of lukewarm water to rinse off shampoo and your conditioner will help your colour last longer.

5. Do not stress your hair too much with straighteners

If you cannot give up your straighteners, hair curlers and styling tools and appliances that emit heat, this is one of the most important tips to follow: always try to set your tool on the lowest temperature setting, this will avoid damaging the hair fibres and keep the colour longer. In summer and when it is warm enough, let your hair air dry naturally, without using the hairdryer.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

