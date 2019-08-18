Hollywood celebrities ace that baby bump look

fashion-and-trends

With the latest rumours of Beyonce Knowles-Carter pregnant with baby number four, Hollywood seems to be brimming at the baby news front. Though, maternity fashion brings to mind flowy gowns and loose tops, Hollywood sets a complete run-off-the-mill trend. While most struggle to find clothes that fit during this life-altering period, these celebrity mommies — who may be on their second or third pregnancy — don the red carpet look almost every day.

Here are five celebrities, who look nothing less than chic, stylish and glamorous.

Anne Hathaway

Hot to trot in a Brandon Maxwell cutout dress at the premiere of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway production, Anne Hathaway looked pretty in pink, while still showing off her prominent baby bump. The soon to be mommy of two, chose to pair the hot pink, halter dress with silver stilettos.

Blake Lively

All set for baby number three, Blake Lively hilariously revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram with a caption that read, “PokeMOM.... Out now”. In a sparkly, lemon yellow, strappy dress and six-inch heels, she posed at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynold’s latest movie.

Christina Milian

Another mommy-to-be, Christina Milian admitted to that being pregnant with her second child was still a, “whole new experience”.Accentuating her baby bump, the actor wore a white snug-fit gown and accessorised it with a necklace with a small pendant and hoop earrings.

Miranda Kerr

On the move, model Miranda Kerr is all smiles in a floral, calf-length gown, white strappy sandals and a white clutch. Pregnant with her second baby, Miranda had announced the news back in March.

Danielle Brooks

The Orange is the new black actor, posed on the red carpet of her latest serial premier, in a stunning, silver sequin, full-length and full sleeve gown. Danielle Brooks took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy back in July with a caption that read, “Pregnant and fabulous”. She also completed the outfit with a matching oversized hat.

