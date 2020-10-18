Hrithik Roshan rocks the traditional hand woven pocket squares in style and these pictures are proof

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:10 IST

Fusing tradition with trend, Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan was seen rooting for the weavers and giving him a “positive push” by flaunting some of their fashion forward fabrics. The War star showed some “fun” and creative ways to style hand woven pocket squares in latest pictures on social media as he learnt more about the art and tradition of handcrafted fabrics from his mother, Pinky Roshan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared stunning picture of himself, donning a casual white tee with a red printed Patan Patola square tied around his biceps in loafer style. Encouraging fans to try the fashion statement, he captioned the picture, “Try something fun with these pocket squares! Who said traditional can’t be fashionable (sic).”

The actor added, “The creative fusion of tradition and trend never looked so cool.”

In another picture on the Gram, Hrithik was seen looking dapper in a casual black tee with a red pocket square with green, yellow and white prints tied around his wrist. Posing candids for the camera, Hrithik shared in the caption, “I just learnt some more about the art and tradition of hand woven, handcrafted fabrics from my mom who is seeking ways to help this industry (sic).”

While the first picture grabbed 2.1 million likes, the second one was a rage too and instantly garnered over 1.5 million likes and is still going strong. Hrithik added in the recent picture, “So here is a second post hoping to inspire my friends to buy these incredibly cool and comfortable hand woven pocket squares and give our weavers a positive push. For all gentlemen, here is @vforhim. Let’s revive this beautiful art, let’s wear our heritage with pride (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan’s lavish wardrobes and style signatures feature the right blend of comfort and style and his latest pictures on social media are proof.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter