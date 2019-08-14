Important to challenge gender norms through fashion: Chris Sullivan

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:47 IST

This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan says he wants to ‘‘challenge’‘ stereotypical ideas of male fashion.

The actor, who has often made bold fashion statements on the red carpet by donning bright colours, nail paints and make-up, believes it is important to go against what is perceived as ‘‘normal’‘ for men and women.

‘(I’m) a cisgendered middle-aged white man (but I want to wear things that) might go against the stereotypical ‘straight white male’ fashion choice.

‘‘I think now it’s an important time for all of us to challenge those tropes, or what is ‘normal,’ or what is ‘male’ or ‘female’,” Sullivan, 39, told Variety. The actor added his aim is always to have fun and “to kind of intentionally be unexpected and go against the dress code a little bit”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 09:47 IST