Inside Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Mumbai flagship store launch: Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Ananya Panday bling it up, Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a saree. See pics 

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:17 IST

Fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock launched their flagship store at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai yesterday and an array of stars showed up to support the talented duo. The beautiful store is designed by Gauri Khan who is known for creating outstanding interior spaces in the past. The celebrity guest-list included Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others,sporting a variety Shane and Falguni Peacock designs.







Gauri Khan has earlier shared a sneak peek on her Instagram handle giving us an insight into thisventure saying, “Designing the sprawling 6000 sq feet, Shane and Falguni Peacock flagship store has been an unconventional source of inspiration. The experience of brainstorming, mapping out new ideas, and bringing all these new ideas to life, has been amazing. Stay tuned for more... @falgunishanepeacockindia@Shanepeacock.”







Malaika Arora who is known for making bold fashion choices showed up in a stunning royal blue printed pant with red prints across it and we are loving the combination. For those who want to give black and white some rest in the formal wear department, this is what you are looking for! The look also featured an embellished bralet in the same colour palette with a plunging neckline and the wide-legged flared pants looked perfect, taking us back to the 70s.





Ananya Panday wore a multi-colour short dress with stripes sequin pattern and stood out. She kept it minimal on the accessory and the make-up front. Gauri Khan looked elegant in black while Karan Johar was seen in a sequin deep maroon jacket. Among so many dresses, Jacqueline Fernandez looked refreshing lilac embellished saree.



